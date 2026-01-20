Davos 2026: Scammers sell fake VIP tickets to billionaires seeking access to Trump at WEF

US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive on Wednesday in the Swiss mountain resort, and is due to deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum 2026. While all eyes were on Trump’s events, some hands set to work.

Scammers sold fraudulent tickets to billionaires, said Trump’s main event venue, USA House, on its website. It said these VIP tickets to access USA House might be the “fastest selling fiction about Davos since Thomas Mann’s Magic Mountain”.

USA House on its website stated the following: “Caveat Billionaires, It has been brought to our attention that again this year external parties are selling “VIP access to USA House” and other Stromback Global venues in Davos. For the avoidance of doubt, USA House and Stromback Global, do not work with any external resellers and we will not give access to people who purchased such packages. Volume of inbound queries this year suggests that these fake VIP passes may be the fastest selling fiction about Davos since Thomas Mann’s Magic Mountain. Our sympathies to those who fell victim to these scams.”

USA House, located in a church outside the Davos perimeter, operates a small number of marquee venues including penthouses and historic locations. This week at Davos it is hosting panels with CEOs and Cabinet officials.

DONALD TRUMP AT DAVOS 2026

Donald Trump is expected to meet global business leaders in Davos on Wednesday. Invitations to a reception following Trump’s address have reportedly been sent to CEOs in the financial services, crypto, and consulting sectors.

The agenda for the reception was unclear, but sources affirmed its focus on high-level engagement between Trump and the business community. One source said the invitations had come from the White House.

Trump is expected to arrive in the Swiss mountain resort on Wednesday, accompanied by several top US officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. His address is considered a focal point as delegates from around the world converge for discussions.

China is sending Vice Premier He Lifeng as its leading representative at Davos. He is scheduled to deliver a special address on Tuesday and to host a reception with CEOs and founders of global companies, a source told Reuters. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.