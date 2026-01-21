Davos 2026: Trump's Air Force One returns to Washington after 'minor electrical issue'

US President Donald Trump returned to Joint Base Andrews in Washington to change aircraft after the crew aboard Air Force One identified a “minor electrical issue” shortly after take-off for the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss Alps, Reuters reported.

The Boeing 747-200, also known as the VC-25A, returned to the base soon after departing for Switzerland on Tuesday evening. The White House stressed that the issue was minor and posed no risk to the President’s safety.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s trip to Davos would continue on a different aircraft.

The two aircraft currently used as Air Force One have been in service for nearly four decades. Boeing has been working on replacements, though the programme has faced multiple delays.

The planes have been heavily modified to enhance survivability in the event of emergencies, including radiation shielding and anti-missile technology. They also feature advanced communication systems that allow the President to remain in contact with the military and issue orders from anywhere in the world.

Trump’s appearance at Davos — his first in six years — comes amid heightened global tensions following his controversial claims on Greenland and the imposition of tariffs on France and other NATO allies.