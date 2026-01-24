Macron’s Top Gun moment at Davos 2026: $700 aviators go viral, send luxury brand’s shares soaring

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, French President Emmanuel Macron made a fashion statement that no one saw coming. It wasn’t his speech or his policies that grabbed attention — it was the dark aviator sunglasses perched on his face during his address. The image of the French leader sporting the sleek, reflective lenses quickly went viral, sending social media platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok into a frenzy.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Memes, side-by-side comparisons to Tom Cruise’s iconic fighter-pilot look in Top Gun (1986), and clips from the speech flooded timelines worldwide. The once-understated eyewear became one of the most talked-about moments of the summit, but it wasn’t just the spectacle of the moment that captured attention—it was the story behind the glasses that turned heads in the business world.

A medical necessity & a diplomatic gesture

While many speculated that the sunglasses were purely a style choice, Macron’s office clarified that the president had worn the aviators indoors for medical reasons. Reports from BBC French revealed that Macron had suffered a burst blood vessel, leading to a sub-conjunctival haemorrhage, a condition in which a blood vessel in the eye ruptures. His eyewear, therefore, served as a protective shield from light, not a fashion statement — though it quickly turned into one nonetheless.

Advertisement

Despite the health explanation, the glasses quickly became a hot topic. The luxury eyewear brand behind the frames, French brand Henry Jullien, confirmed that the pair of sunglasses were a gift to Macron in 2024. Interestingly, Macron’s office had initially reached out to purchase them during the G20 summit in Rio, but the president opted to pay for them himself, after confirming that the glasses were fully made in France.

The sunglasses in question were from Henry Jullien’s Pacific S 01 collection, priced at €659 (roughly $700), and their sudden association with the French president sent shockwaves through the fashion and financial sectors.

🕶️🇫🇷 In case you were wondering, the sunglasses that French President Emmanuel Macron wore during his World Economic Forum address in #Davos - from Henry Jullien - will set you back €659 pic.twitter.com/FCwIRtoZWf — Jack Quann (@jqbilbao) January 22, 2026

A financial windfall

Advertisement

The viral moment didn’t just influence popular culture — it had a significant impact on the stock market. Shares of iVision Tech, the Italian company that owns Henry Jullien, surged by nearly 30% in the days following Macron’s appearance at Davos. On one particular Thursday alone, Vision Tech’s stock climbed nearly 22%, following the global spread of images showing Macron wearing the sunglasses. The market saw an increase of about €3.5 million ($4.1 million) in market capitalization in the wake of the eyewear’s newfound fame.

“This certainly created a ‘wow’ effect on the stock,” Stefano Fulchi, CEO of Vision Tech, told Reuters. He noted that French opticians were some of the first to alert the company, as calls started pouring in about the glasses’ association with the president. “The president’s wearing our glasses,” they said. Fulchi himself seemed taken aback by the frenzy. “My first reaction can be summed up in three letters: wow! It has not been a typical day. I feel very honoured that the president is wearing our glasses.”

Henry Jullien’s high-end frames are hand-assembled using an ancient technique, where gold is bonded to the base metal rather than being merely plated, giving the sunglasses an added sense of durability and exclusivity. The blue-tinted lenses are produced by Dalloz, another French company.

Advertisement

A style moment with geopolitical edge

The sunglasses’ viral status wasn’t limited to the world of fashion and finance. Commentators noted that Macron’s bold look seemed to bolster his tough political messaging, particularly toward Washington, as he continued to assert France’s independence on the global stage. Some even suggested that the aviators symbolised a sense of strength and assertiveness, aligning with his broader political stance.

Even US President Donald Trump couldn’t resist making a playful remark about the fashion statement. “What the hell happened?” Trump quipped during a speech, before adding, “I actually like him. I do.”

The Pacific S 01

While the glasses’ medical necessity was clear, the subsequent frenzy over their style power has proven that fashion can have a far-reaching impact, even in the halls of global diplomacy. The Henry Jullien Pacific S 01 sunglasses are now more than just a luxury accessory — they represent a moment of unexpected influence, blending politics, pop culture, and high-end fashion in a way that is rare in the world of global leadership.