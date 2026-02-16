Women Inspiring Network showcases Indian leadership at Davos 2026 with global dialogues on AI, economy & equity

Women Inspiring Network (WIN) concluded the second edition of its #WINLounge during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, convening global leaders, policymakers and entrepreneurs to advance conversations on women-led leadership, innovation and inclusive growth.

The platform brought together more than 75 speakers from over 15 countries and 30 industries, hosting a series of panel discussions, fireside conversations and podcast recordings focused on themes such as artificial intelligence, climate action, wealth creation, geopolitics, healthcare and the future of capital. WIN also curated two India-focused sessions in partnership with the Government of Madhya Pradesh and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, exploring investment, tourism and economic collaboration opportunities.

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Organisers said the initiative aimed to move beyond representation to positioning Indian women leaders as key voices in shaping global agendas. Among the prominent participants was Smriti Irani, who delivered a keynote highlighting gender equity as a driver of sustainable economic progress, alongside business leaders and policymakers from multinational organisations and Indian enterprises.

Discussions at the lounge examined how emerging technologies and digital transformation are reshaping industries, while also addressing the role of women in steering capital flows, entrepreneurship and social impact initiatives. Sessions also explored storytelling, philanthropy and cross-border partnerships as tools for accelerating inclusive development.

Reflecting on the milestone, Stuti Jalan, Founder of WIN, said the Davos engagement underscored the growing influence of women leaders from India and around the world in shaping collaborative, future-facing solutions. She added that the network aims to build sustained global partnerships and create tangible pathways for mentorship, investment and innovation.

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Founded during the pandemic, WIN has evolved into a global platform hosting hundreds of discussions and outreach initiatives, with programmes spanning leadership dialogues, youth engagement and advocacy campaigns. Its continued presence at major international forums signals an effort to embed diverse leadership voices more firmly within global decision-making ecosystems.