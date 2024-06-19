‘Alignment on a number of big issues’: Trudeau says India, Canada to engage in some very serious issues

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Italy for the first time after the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing row, said that there is alignment between the two countries and they would engage with each other in some very serious issues.

PM Modi had also shared an image with a non-descript one-liner after their meeting in the G7 Summit in Italy: “Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit.”

Related Articles

Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit. pic.twitter.com/e67ajADDWi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

Talking to CBC News, Trudeau said that the really good things about the summit is that they get an “opportunity to engage directly with a huge range of different leaders with whom there are various issues and certainly with India", where there are massive people-to-people and really important economic ties.

"There's alignment on a number of big issues that we need to work on as, as democracies as a global community. But now that he (Modi) is through his election, I think there is an opportunity for us to engage, including on some very serious issues around national security and keeping Canadians safe and the rule of law that we will be engaging."

When asked if there has been any improvement in the cooperation from India on the Canadian probe of Nijjar’s killing in Surrey, Trudeau said, “There is work ongoing very much."

Trudeau’s comments on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, comes after he alleged the potential involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar, who has been designated a terrorist by the Indian government. This led to strained diplomatic ties between the two countries.

India, while refuting the claims, has consistently insisted on Canada giving space to pro-Khalistani elements as the main issue. India has accused Canada of harbouring pro-Khalistan elements on Canadian soil with impunity.

India has also repeatedly conveyed its deep concerns to Canada and expects Ottawa to take strong action. So far, four Indian nationals have been arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) that is investigating the murder.