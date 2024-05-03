‘Space given to separatism, extremism’: India’s response to Justin Trudeau fresh comments on Nijjar killing

India on Thursday, criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the political space given to extremism and separatism in the country. India also rejected fresh comments made by Trudeau on the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar during an address at a Khalsa Day event in Toronto that was attended by some pro-Khalistani people.

Related Articles

"PM Trudeau has made such remarks earlier as well. His remarks illustrate once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. "This not only impacts India-Canada relations but also encourages a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens," he said.

Trudeau, on the sidelines of the Khalsa Day event, had told the media that the killing of Nijjar in British Columbia created a problem that he cannot ignore. He was referring to his earlier allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Nijjar. Referring to pro-Khalistani elements, Trudeau had said it is not their policy to crack down on political protest.

After the event and the comments, India had summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner on Monday to lodge a strong protest about the pro-Khalistan slogans raised at the event that was attended by several other leaders.

The relationship between India and Canada was strained due to allegations made by Trudeau in September of the previous year, suggesting potential involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's murder. These charges were dismissed as 'absurd' by New Delhi. In response to Trudeau's claims, India requested Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country to maintain parity. As a result, Canada recalled 41 diplomats and their families from India.

India consistently stated that its primary concern with Canada was the freedom given to separatists, terrorists, and anti-India factions within the Canadian borders.

