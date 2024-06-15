G7 Summit: PM Modi has 1st face-to-face meeting with Justin Trudeau amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

Amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief conversation with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia region. The encounter comes in the wake of strained bilateral ties following the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The interaction between Modi and Trudeau was warm, but the specifics of their discussion remain undisclosed. This meeting marks a notable moment given the backdrop of Trudeau’s allegations in September last year, suggesting "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing in British Columbia. New Delhi has dismissed these allegations as "absurd" and "motivated."

India's main grievance with Canada centers around the perceived leniency towards pro-Khalistan elements operating freely within Canadian borders. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra reiterated that India expects Ottawa to take decisive action against these elements, which New Delhi views as advocates of extremism and violence.

Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit. pic.twitter.com/e67ajADDWi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

The murder of Nijjar, declared a terrorist by India, occurred outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is currently investigating the case.

In the aftermath of Trudeau’s allegations, diplomatic relations took a hit, with India demanding that Canada reduce its diplomatic presence to ensure parity. Consequently, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

In a separate engagement at the G7 Summit, Modi met with US President Joe Biden. "It's always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and USA will keep working together to further global good," Modi posted on X.

This series of meetings highlights the complex web of international relations and the ongoing efforts to navigate diplomatic challenges amidst rising geopolitical tensions.