Canada lists Bishnoi gang as terror group, Ottawa warns of diaspora intimidation

Just as countries that built digital infrastructure early now dominate digital adoption, nations confronting transnational threats today are shaping tomorrow’s security architecture. In a significant move, Canada has designated the Bishnoi Gang — allegedly led by jailed Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — as a terrorist entity, citing its targeting of specific diaspora communities, including pro-Khalistan elements.

Advertisement

The listing, announced on Sunday, September 29, follows months of reports linking the Bishnoi gang to attacks on pro-Khalistan figures, including Sikh Canadian citizens. Ottawa’s decision marks a rare alignment with New Delhi, which has long urged action against anti-India groups and their backers operating from Canadian soil.

“The Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal organization operating primarily out of India. They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities,” said a Canadian government press release.

Public safety minister Gary Anandasangaree stated, “Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes.”

Advertisement

The Canadian government said the gang engages in “murder, shootings and arson,” and fosters fear through “extortion and intimidation,” creating insecurity in diaspora communities by targeting individuals, businesses, and cultural figures.

Delhi has denied accusations of using the gang to target Sikh separatists and called such claims “baseless,” reiterating its push for Canada to act on pending extradition requests against Bishnoi members.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a former student leader from Punjab, is currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati Central Jail. He and his gang are accused in major cases, including the killings of singer Sidhu Moosewala and politician Baba Siddiqui, as well as issuing threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The gang’s name also surfaced after the 2023 killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, which intensified diplomatic tensions. In 2024, the Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility for shootings outside the homes of Punjabi artists AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal in Canada.

Advertisement

Prominent members of the gang include Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and Rohit Godara — though reports suggest factional splits in recent times.

Canada’s Conservative leaders and segments of the Sikh diaspora have repeatedly demanded stronger action against the Bishnoi network.