‘Enormous amount of community interest in this case’: 4 Indian nationals accused of killing Nijjar appear in Canadian court

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case: The four Indian nationals who have been accused of killing Khalistani separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, appeared in a Canadian court for the first time. Three of the accused – Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22), and Karanpreet Singh (28) – appeared in person, and the fourth Amandeep Singh (22) appeared via video link.

According to a report by the Vancouver Sun, the British Columbia judge ordered the accused to not have contact with a list of people within the community. Amandeep is in custody in Ontario and is facing charges regarding unrelated weapons, before he was arrested for Nijjar’s killing.

Richard Fowler, who is representing Karan Brar said, “It's completely understandable given the context why there is an enormous amount of community interest in this case. That level of community interest makes me...to ensure that those charged with these offences have a fair trial,” adding that the East Indian, Canadian and the international communities are equally interested in ensuring that there is a fair trial and that justice is done.

The three accused who appeared in person were clad in red prison sweatsuits. Judge Mark Jette placed them under the no-contact order, and then adjourned till the next appearance on June 25.

Supporters of Nijjar and the separatist movement demonstrated outside as the accused were taken to the courthouse. Hundreds of pro-Khalistani supporters, carrying Khalistan flags and posters showed up at the courthouse.The judge also warned observers from recording the audio or taking pictures.

The hearing comes amid soured ties between India and Canada, who alleged that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Nijjar. The separatist was killed outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

India dismissed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’. India has highlighted several times since then that the Trudeau administration gave space to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in the country. India also reiterated that Canada, despite the allegations, provided no evidence or material that necessitated an investigation.