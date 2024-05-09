Russia rubbishes allegations of India’s involvement in Nijjar, Pannun cases; says US interfering in Indian elections

Russia has come out in support of India against the allegations of involvement of Indian officials in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the assassination plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. It has also criticised the US for trying to complicate the Lok Sabha elections 2024, undergoing in the country.

Russian Foreign Ministry official spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Washington has not yet provided any “reliable evidence” of the involvement of Indian citizens in the Pannun murder plot. “Speculation on this topic in the absence of evidence is unacceptable," she said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Zakharova criticised the US for failing to understand the national mentality as well as the historical context of the development of the Indian state. Responding to a query on the report by The Washington Post that named a RAW official being involved in the assassination plot against Pannun, Zakharova said, “'The Washington Post', it seems to me, should use the term "repressive regime" and everything you quoted in relation to Washington. It is difficult to imagine a more repressive regime than Washington, both in domestic and international affairs. Now directly about your question."

The Russian spokesperson said that “regular unfounded accusations by the United States against New Delhi of violating religious freedoms are a reflection of the United States' misunderstanding of the national mentality, the historical context of the development of the Indian state and disrespect for India as a state”.

Zakharova said that the US’ mentality comes from neocolonialism and is the mentality of the colonial period.

"This does not only apply to India. The reason is the desire to unbalance the internal political situation in India in order to complicate the general parliamentary elections taking place in the country. Of course, this is part of interference in India's internal affairs," she added.

The Washington Post had named RAW official Vikram Yadav who had involved Nikhil Gupta to hire a hitman to kill Pannun outside his residence in New York. As per the report, RAW chief Samant Goel had approved the operation. Nikhil Gupta, now in the custody of the Czech Republic, is awaiting extradition to the US.

India rubbished the claims, and called them "unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputation on a serious matter" under investigation. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the report "speculative and irresponsible".

