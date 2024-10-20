India-Canada row: Canada police says ‘no imminent threat’ to the public from India's ‘violent activities’

Canadian police said there is ‘no imminent threat’ to the public from the ‘network of criminals’ operating in Canada for the Government of India.

The remarks came days after the the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the country’s national police service, publicly accused the ‘agents of the Government of India’ of being involved in ‘widespread’ acts of violence in Canada, including homicides. According to RCMP’s top official, Indian media outlets were presenting "false" reporting on the matter and the Canadian Police attempted to “correct the record.”

Notably, RCMP’s remarks broadcast on Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) News on October 20 came after Justin Trudeau-led Canada government publicly accused the Indian government of being involved in the fatal shooting of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“There was no imminent threat behind the announcement,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin told Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) News.

The law enforcement agency has been investigating these ‘widespread acts of violence,’ including the June 2023 fatal shooting of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Led by PM Justin Trudeau, Canada has publicly accused the Indian government of ordering the hit.

Amid the deteriorating ties between India and Canada, New Delhi has included the name of a Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) official in a list of fugitive terrorists that India wants deported from Canada.

According to reports, Sandeep Singh Sidhu, a member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), and is employed with the CBSA, has been included in the list for his alleged involvement in promoting terrorist activities in Punjab.

Sidhu’s inclusion in the list comes after Royal Canadian Mounted Police named Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, along with other diplomats, as persons of interest, in the killing of Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was active in Canada and was linked to Indian government agents.