India-Canada row: New Delhi names Canada border police official in terror case

Amid the deteriorating ties between India and Canada, New Delhi has included the name of a Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) official in a list of fugitive terrorists that India wants deported from Canada.

According to reports, Sandeep Singh Sidhu, a member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), and is employed with the CBSA, has been included in the list for his alleged involvement in promoting terrorist activities in Punjab.

Sidhu was reportedly in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistan terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, as well as other operatives of ISI to execute the killing of Balwinder Singh Sandhu in 2020. Sandhu is known for his fight against Khalistani terrorists during Punjab’s decade-long militancy, to become an icon of resistance in the separatist movement.

Sandhu was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his acts of bravery. He is also known for opposing Khalistan referendums in the US and Canada by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

According to a report in Times Now, Sandeep Singh Sidhu was reportedly promoted to the post of superintendent with the CBSA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that the masterminds behind the killing of Sandhu were Canada-based Khalistani operatives Sunny Toronto and Pakistan-sheltered terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Rode. It is yet to be ascertained if Sunny Toronto is the alias of Sandeep Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu’s inclusion in the list comes after Royal Canadian Mounted Police named Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, along with other diplomats, as persons of interest, in the killing of Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was active in Canada and was linked to Indian government agents.