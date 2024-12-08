Indian student, 20, killed in cold-blooded shooting in Canada; CCTV footage surfaces

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Edmonton, Canada, on December 6, when a 20-year-old student from Punjab, working as a security guard, lost his life after being fatally shot.

Edmonton police have arrested two suspects, 30-year-olds Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, and charged them with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene, located near 107th Avenue, around 12:30 am after receiving reports of gunfire. They found the victim, later identified as Singh, unresponsive in the stairwell of a building. Although the motive remains unknown, CCTV footage reportedly shows three individuals throwing Singh down the stairs before one shot him from behind.

It is deeply heartbreaking to see that a 20 year old Harshandeep Singh working as a security guard in #Edmonton, lost his life in such a tragic & senseless act of violence.



— Jagdip Singh Kahlon (@jagdipskahlon) December 8, 2024

The CCTV footage, which has not been independently verified, shows the suspects fleeing the scene right after the shooting. Singh was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. The Edmonton Police have not revealed the specific motive behind the murder, and a postmortem examination is scheduled for Monday.