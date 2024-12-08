Indian student, 20, killed in cold-blooded shooting in Canada; CCTV footage surfaces

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Edmonton, Canada, on December 6, when a 20-year-old student from Punjab, working as a security guard, lost his life after being fatally shot.
Edmonton police have arrested two suspects, 30-year-olds Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, and charged them with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting.
Officers arrived at the scene, located near 107th Avenue, around 12:30 am after receiving reports of gunfire. They found the victim, later identified as Singh, unresponsive in the stairwell of a building. Although the motive remains unknown, CCTV footage reportedly shows three individuals throwing Singh down the stairs before one shot him from behind.
The CCTV footage, which has not been independently verified, shows the suspects fleeing the scene right after the shooting. Singh was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. The Edmonton Police have not revealed the specific motive behind the murder, and a postmortem examination is scheduled for Monday.
