‘Not a snowball’s chance’: Trudeau responds to Trump’s idea to make Canada the 51st state of the US

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation on Monday, responded to US President-elect Donald Trump’s offer to make Canada the 51st state of the US. Trudeau said there was not a “snowball’s chance” that Canada would become a part of the US.

“There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner,” he said.

Trudeau’s response comes after Trump said on Truth Social that the US can no longer suffer the massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. “If Canada merged with the US, there would be no tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be totally secure from the threat of the Russian and Chinese ships that are constantly surrounding them,” said Trump.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre who had earlier blamed Trudeau for the backfoot that the country has found itself in, also spoke up. "Canada will never be the 51st state. Period. We are a great and independent country," he said on X.

Trump was asked while speaking in Mar-a-Lago if he was considering using military force to acquire Canada. To this he said, “No, economic force.”

The US President-elect has, for long, complained about Canada's trade surplus with the US, as well as called the border an "artificially drawn line”. He has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada, which sends 75 per cent of all goods and services exports on the other side of the border.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had also dismissed Trump’s statements and said that he has shown a “complete lack of understanding” in what makes Canada a strong country.

Meanwhile, Trudeau announced that he would step down as prime minister, amid growing pressure and the Liberal Party's unpopularity. The next election must be held by October 20 and poll pundits have predicted a decisive win for the opposition Conservatives.