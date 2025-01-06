Justin Trudeau vs India: A relationship that hit rock bottom in 2024 over Khalistan issue 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down as party leader and as prime minister on January 6. In a speech announcing his decision, Trudeau said "this country deserves a real choice" at the next election, after announcing his resignation as prime minister.

Trudeau says it has become clear, if he has to fight "internal battles" that he cannot be the best option on the ballot for Canadians. He said the parliament has been "paralysed for months" - after what he calls the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history. Trudeau added that's why the country needs a new session of parliament, and the house will be prorogued until 24 March.

The Canadian government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership saw its relations with India hit an all-time low last year over alleged sympathy towards Khalistani separatists.

India has accused the Trudeau government of turning Canada into a sanctuary for Khalistani extremists. Delhi also criticized Canada for engaging in “vote bank politics”. In 2016, Trudeau boasted that his Cabinet included four Sikhs, more than the number in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in India.

According to the 2021 census, Canada is home to 771,790 Sikhs, making it the second-largest Sikh population outside of Punjab, India. Sikhs hold significant political influence in Canada.

Along with deteriorating relations with India, Trudeau is facing internal challenges within his own party. At least 21 Liberal MPs have publicly called for Trudeau’s resignation, with many voicing their concerns after the resignation of Chrystia Freeland on December 16, 2024.

In October 2024, 24 Liberal MPs signed a letter urging his departure after the party lost two federal byelections in its traditionally safe Toronto and Montreal seats over the summer.

Bilateral ties at all-time low

Relations between India and Canada hit a new low after PM Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of being involved in the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In September 2024, both countries expelled each other’s diplomats following Canada’s claims of “credible allegations” connecting Indian government agents to Nijjar’s killing.

India responded by expelling the Canadian diplomat, citing growing concerns over Canadian diplomats interfering in India’s internal matters and supporting anti-India activities. India also briefly suspended visa operations in Canada, citing security threats.

In October 2024, Canada recalled 40 diplomats from India, while India demanded a “parity” in diplomatic representation. The diplomatic standoff worsened when New Delhi expelled six senior Canadian diplomats and withdrew its own staff from Canada.

Ottawa, in turn, expelled six Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, labelling them “persons of interest” in the June 2023 murder of Nijjar.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) accused Indian agents of engaging in “serious criminal activity,” including “homicide, extortion, intimidation, and coercion” on Canadian soil. India dismissed these allegations, calling them “preposterous” and accusing the Trudeau government of using the situation for political gain. The MEA claimed that Canada was deliberately allowing violent extremists and terrorists to target Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada.

In October 2024, Canada’s foreign ministry accused Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation in Canada. Ottawa also stated it has evidence connecting Indian government agents to the 2023 murder of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian passport holder.

India has demanded that Canada provide evidence linking its officials to Nijjar’s murder but has yet to receive any.

Despite multiple exchanges, including meetings at international forums like the G20 Summit, Canada has failed to provide any conclusive evidence linking India to the murder.

Election forecast

Trudeau’s popularity has steadily declined since the COVID-19 pandemic, with his government failing to reduce inflation or unemployment. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has also made housing unaffordable for many Canadians.

The Liberal Party is expected to lose the upcoming federal elections, with the Conservative Party currently leading by 21 points. According to an Ipsos poll last year, only 28% of Canadians want Trudeau to be re-elected, and just 26% plan to vote for the Liberals.