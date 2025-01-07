‘US can no longer suffer…’: Trump wants to make Canada 51st state of US as Trudeau resigns

Justin Trudeau resigns: US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated that he wants Canada to become the 51st state of the country. His post on Truth Social comes just after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation following internal strife.

Trump said that the US cannot suffer massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada needs to remain afloat. There would be no tariffs if Canada merged with the US, he said.

“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!” said Trump in a post.

Trump has voiced his desire to make Canada the 51st state of the US earlier too. He has been floating this idea ever since he met Trudeau after his November 5 electoral victory in Mar-a-Lago.

Trudeau and Trump never had a good relationship, even during the US President-elect’s first term from 2017 to 2021.

In December too, Trump said if Canada wants to continue enjoying US subsidies, they should become part of the country. He said his administration would impose hefty tariffs on Canada if they did not stop the flow of illegal immigrants through their territories.

Canadian Conservative leader and Trudeau’s rival, Pierre Poilievre, responded to Trump’s remark and said that Justin Trudeau garners no respect from countries all around the world and that he is a weak leader. He said that the Conservatives, if they come to power, would remove the crippling taxes and debt that have "weakened the country under Trudeau", unleash the production of its resources, rebuild their military, and secure their borders. He said they will go into negotiations with the US in a position of strength. "Canada will remain independent," he said.

Meanwhile, Trudeau, 53, announced his resignation on Monday as he was forced to by his ruling Liberal Party amidst his growing unpopularity. General elections are scheduled this year. The Canadian prime minister said that he would stay on as prime minister till the party elected a new leader.