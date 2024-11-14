‘White people should go back to Europe’: Khalistanis raise calls for Canadians to leave, say “we are owners of Canada”

In a quirk of fate, Khalistan sympathisers brazenly termed Canadians “invaders” and asked them to “go back to England and Europe”.

In a post on X (formally twitter), a user by the name of Daniel Bordman shared a two-minute video of a ‘Nagar Kirtan’and wrote, “Khalistanis march around Surrey BC and claim “we are the owners of Canada” and “white people should go back to Europe and Israel. How are we allowing these r*tards to shape our foreign policy?”

The video clip shows a march in Surrey in which Khalistani flags are visible while a few members are heard shouting “white people should go back to Europe and Israel”.

The voice can also be heard saying “white people are invaders” and “we are owners of Canada”. It is needless to say that the video clip has gone viral since its posting.

Khalistanis march around Surrey BC and claim “we are the owners of Canada” and “white people should go back to Europe and Israel”.

How are we allowing these r*tards to shape our foreign policy? pic.twitter.com/9VmEnrVlGP — Daniel Bordman (@DanielBordmanOG) November 13, 2024

Ties between India and Canada deteriorated over last year’s assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani sympathiser labelled a terrorist by India.

Indian intelligence and agencies are of the view that Trudeau is backing Khalistani groups to ensure MP Jagmeet Singh’s support in next year’s election. Trudeau has seen a massive slump in popularity rankings and is struggling to keep his government together especially since after admitting that his allegations against India were only intelligence inputs and he has “no concrete evidence”.

India-Canada ties

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has made inclusivity and multiculturalism central themes of his leadership, has faced criticism from Indian officials for his perceived leniency toward pro-Khalistani groups.

Moreover, Trudeau's reliance on support from the New Democratic Party (NDP), whose leader Jagmeet Singh is a Sikh-Canadian, has further complicated relations. The perception that Trudeau may be indirectly backing these groups in exchange for political support has been a source of contention for India, which views the issue as a serious national security threat.

The situation was further complicated by Canada’s decision to suspend diplomatic talks with India following the assassination of Nijjar. India, in turn, condemned the actions of certain Canadian officials, who have been seen as sympathetic to Khalistani interests, leading to a diplomatic deadlock.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh Sidhu, a Canadian border police officer employed by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), has been cleared of terrorism charges by Canadian authorities. The development comes against the backdrop of mounting allegations from the Indian government, which had accused Sandeep Sidhu of promoting Khalistani terrorist activities and playing a key role in the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab, in Tarn Taran district of Punjab in October 2020.