'A masquerade': Kanwal Sibal as Saudi Arabia hosts meeting to advance two-state solution for Palestine

Former Foreign Secretary of India Kanwal Sibal on Wednesday said that the meeting over the two-state solution in Riyadh is nothing more than a masquerade. He said that even the Saudis know that there is a more pressing problem in the Middle East than the two-state solution.

"A masquerade. They know a two-state solution is a dead duck. Progressive de facto annexation of the West Bank is a more pressing problem," he wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

A masquerade . They know a two state solution is a dead duck. Progressive de facto annexation of the West Bank is a more pressing problem. https://t.co/r62rQmRu6p — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) October 28, 2025

His take came after Saudi Arabia hosted a meeting in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss the implementation of a two-state solution for Palestine, with officials from various countries and international organisations present.

Manal bint Hassan Radwan represented the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the meeting. She "affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to achieving peace, statehood and stability for Palestinians,' according to a report in Arab News.

During the session, Radwan "emphasised that the establishment of a Palestinian state represents a regional and international priority and moral responsibility, and a fundamental condition for maintaining regional and international security and peace."

Advertisement

The Riyadh meeting aimed to establish the foundations for a comprehensive and actionable work programme dedicated to managing the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Participants discussed the ongoing need for urgent financial support, especially in light of the continued withholding of Palestinian clearance revenues. The event was held in partnership with the European Union and Norway, who acted as co-chairs alongside Saudi Arabia.

Representatives from countries, regional bodies, and international organisations attended the meeting, reflecting broad international involvement in the process. Discussions focused on achieving security and stability for all people and countries in the region through coordinated actions and support.

Critics, however, say that the expansion of Israeli settlements, the deep political divide among Palestinians, and escalating violence and mistrust have made the solution impractical and politically unviable.