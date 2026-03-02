Amid Iran-Israel war, BAPS Mandir in UAE to remain closed till March 9

Amid heightened security concerns in the region, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has announced that it will remain closed to visitors until Monday, March 9, 2026, as a precautionary measure.

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The announcement comes at a time when the recent war between Iran and Israel has intensified, with missile strikes and retaliatory attacks claiming lives and leaving several injured.

The violence has heightened anxiety across West Asia.

"In view of the current situation and in alignment with national security advisories, the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi will remain closed to visitors until Monday, 9th March, as a precautionary measure...During this period, the Swamis will continue offering prayers within the… pic.twitter.com/gGSYLWoJWh — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2026

In an official statement titled “Important Announcement,” the temple management said, “Mandir Closed Till Monday 09 March 2026.”

Explaining the decision, the statement read, “In view of the current situation and in alignment with national security advisories, the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi will remain closed to visitors until Monday, 9th March, as a precautionary measure. The safety and wellbeing of all devotees and visitors remain our highest priority.”

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The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first traditional stone Hindu temple in the UAE, has been a major spiritual and cultural landmark for the Indian diaspora and other devotees since its inauguration. The temporary closure is being seen as a preventive step amid the prevailing situation in the region.

While entry for visitors has been suspended, religious rituals will continue within the temple premises. “During this period, the Swamis will continue offering prayers within the Mandir for peace, protection, and the welfare of all,” the statement added.

Urging people to act responsibly, the management appealed for calm and adherence to official guidance. “We humbly urge everyone to remain calm, avoid rumours, stay indoors where advised, and strictly follow the safety guidance shared through official government channels,” it said.

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The statement concluded on a note of solidarity: “We pray for harmony and strength for our nation, and further updates will be shared as appropriate. Let us remain united in faith, responsibility, and trust.”

Further updates are expected as authorities continue to monitor the situation.