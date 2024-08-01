‘Exercise caution, restrict movement’: Indian embassy's travel advisory for Lebanon amid tensions between Israel, Hezbollah

The Indian embassy in Lebanon has advised Indian citizens to avoid visiting the Middle Eastern country for non-essential travel. It also shared an emergency phone number for Indian nationals for assistance.

"In view of the recent escalations in the region, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon. All Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128."

Advisory for Indian Nationals. pic.twitter.com/baGPhNpKip — India in Lebanon (@IndiaInLebanon) July 31, 2024

Similar advisories have been issued by other countries including Australia that emphatically asked its citizens to leave the country immediately. "Now is the time to leave, the security situation could deteriorate quickly with little or no notice," said Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

A wider war from the 10-month old Gaza-Israel war is brewing in the Middle East. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the most senior military commander of Lebanon-based Hezbollah was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut.

The conflict between Israeli troops and Hezbollah intensified on Saturday when a rocket strike by the Lebanese militant group at a soccer field in Israel killed at least 12 children and teens. According to Israeli authorities, it was the deadliest attack on an Israeli target along the country's northern border since the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah began last year.

While Israel blamed Hezbollah for the rocket strike in the Golan Heights, Hezbollah denied carrying out the attack.

“There is no doubt that Hezbollah has crossed all the red lines here, and the response will reflect that...We are nearing the moment in which we face an all-out war,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.