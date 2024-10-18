Israel Hamas war: Drone footage of Yahya Sinwar's last moments out, Netanyahu says 'Axis of terror built by Iran collapsing'

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday released the footage of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's last moments before he was killed in a military operation in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. The video released by the IDF depicts Sinwar sitting alone on a sofa in a destroyed apartment in Gaza.

Sinwar's head and face is hidden by a scarf and his right arm severely wounded, as per the footage. Sinwar is seen throwing a stick or a wooden plank at the Israeli drone as it approaches him.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said at the time of recording the footage, Sinwar was identified as a fighter. After this, the military fired another shell, causing the building to collapse and killing Sinwar in a heartbeat. "He tried to escape, and our forces eliminated him," Hagari said.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the "axis of terror" built by Iran was collapsing, while adding that Iranian regime's "reign of terror" will also come to an end. He was referring to the assassinations of Yahya Sinwar and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

YAHYA SINWAR KILLED: TOP POINTS TO KNOW