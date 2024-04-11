Israel-Iran tensions: German airline Lufthansa says suspension of flights to Tehran will continue

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Lufthansa airline of Germany has announced the continued suspension of flights to Tehran, citing concerns over potential Iranian retaliation against Israel. In a parallel move, Russia has advised its citizens against travel to the region.

The heightened tensions stem from Iran's pledge to retaliate for the April 1 airstrike targeting its embassy compound in Syria’s Damascus. This strike resulted in the death of a senior Iranian general and six other military officers. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Wednesday that Israel "must be punished and it shall be." Notably, Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the April 1 attack.

Lufthansa said on Thursday that the suspension could extend until April 13. A spokesperson for the airline clarified that the decision was made to avoid crew members having to disembark and spend the night in Tehran. Additionally, Lufthansa opted not to operate a flight from Frankfurt to Tehran over the past weekend.

Russia has advised its citizens against traveling to the Middle East, particularly to Israel, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories.

"Right now it's very important for everyone to maintain restraint so as not to lead to a complete destabilisation of the situation in the region, which doesn't exactly shine with stability and predictability," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Peskov also urged restraint, referring to the growing tensions between Israel and Iran.

Meanwhile, Israel' Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country was prepared for all scenarios. Israel is, at the moment, engaged in a war with Hamas in Gaza.

"We are preparing to meet the security needs of the State of Israel both in defence and attack," he said.