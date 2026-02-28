Iran retaliation: Dubai confirms incident at Palm Jumeirah; four injured

Dubai authorities have confirmed that an incident occurred at a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed, and the site has been secured.

The Dubai Civil Defence said the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities. Authorities emphasised that the safety of residents and visitors remains a top priority and that all necessary measures are being taken to protect the public.

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The public is urged to remain calm, rely only on official information, and avoid sharing videos or images on social media. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 28, 2026

The confirmation follows widespread speculation online after viral videos claimed that Fairmont The Palm on Palm Jumeirah had been hit during Iran’s strikes on US targets in the Middle East. Residents across Dubai reported hearing loud explosions, and footage shared on social media showed smoke rising from the vicinity of the luxury hotel.

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🚨🇮🇷🇦🇪 Palm Jumeirah, Dubai just got hit.



One of the most recognizable man-made structures on earth. Luxury hotels. Thousands of residents. Global icon.



Iran just struck a tourist destination. This is no longer about military targets.pic.twitter.com/yplJvIwn04 https://t.co/6zMqAsKNyu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2026

Authorities, however, have not confirmed that the hotel was directly struck by a missile. It remains unclear whether the incident was caused by a direct impact or debris from an intercepted projectile. No official statement has indicated structural damage to Fairmont The Palm.

The developments come amid heightened regional tensions and temporary airspace closures across parts of the Gulf. Officials have reiterated that investigations are ongoing and that verified information will be shared through official channels only.