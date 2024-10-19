Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu safe after drone from Lebanon targets residence; hits building nearby

Amid brewing tensions in the region, a drone attack hit a building near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence. The drone was launched from Lebanon and targeted Netanyahu’s private residence in the coastal city of Caesarea, media reports said.

Earlier today, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) confirmed that a total of three drones were fired into the Israeli territory from Lebanon. Of the three, the country’s air defence system managed to intercept two drones.

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu later confirmed that the drone was launched toward his home in Caesarea. It added that Netanyahu was not in the vicinity and there were no casualties.

The IDF reported that two other drones were intercepted, and warning sirens sounded in Glilot, north of Tel Aviv, as a result of the incident. However, the military later ruled out a drone attack in that area.

The latest attack comes just after Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind Hamas’s October 7, 2023, assault on Israel, was killed in a gunfight with Israeli forces following a year-long manhunt. His death was officially announced on October 18.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on October 19 said that Sinwar’s death will not stop the “Axis of Resistance” and that Hamas will endure.

“His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not stop advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures,” Khamenei stated. “Hamas is alive and will remain alive”.