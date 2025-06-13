At least 20 senior Iranian commanders were killed during Israel’s strike on the country, as per reports. This included the head of the revolutionary guards, Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, as per the sources.

Iranian state television reported the death of Hossein Salami, chief of the Revolutionary Guards, and said the unit's headquarters in Tehran was hit. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appointed Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Moreover, Major General Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi was chosen as the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces after the death of Mohammad Bagheri.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Iran’s former national security chief Lt Gen Gholamali Rashid was also killed in the strikes. Khamenei appointed Major General Ali Shadmani the Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya (pbuh) Central HQ.

Israel’s military operation against Iran, titled 'Rising Lion,' targeted nuclear facilities and military sites. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the move is a strategic attempt to obstruct Iran's nuclear weapon development, which he views as a threat to Israel's existence. "Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," Netanyahu stated.

In response, Iran swiftly deployed around 100 drones towards Israel, signalling a major escalation. The Israeli military, led by Brigadier General Effie Defrin, declared a state of emergency, asserting they had successfully neutralised primary targets, including the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Advertisement

The United States has distanced itself from Israel's actions, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarifying that the US was not involved in the strikes, although some coordination occurred. Washington's non-involvement highlights concerns about escalating Middle Eastern tensions, with global stakeholders closely monitoring developments.

Iran's media reports extensive damage, including attacks on the Natanz uranium enrichment facility and the death of key military figures. Khamenei condemned the strikes, warning of a "bitter fate" for Israel. Despite the conflict, Iran's National Oil Refining and Distribution Company reported operations remained unaffected.

Air travel in the region has faced substantial disruptions, with flights being rerouted or cancelled. In light of these tensions, the United Nations has urged for "maximum restraint," emphasising the need to prevent further destabilisation in an already volatile region.

Advertisement

Economic repercussions are evident, with stock prices dipping, particularly across Asian markets, and a rise in oil prices as investors seek safer alternatives. These developments pose potential risks to global markets, particularly within the energy sector.

Despite the military hostilities, the US and Iran are set to continue negotiations concerning Iran's uranium enrichment programme in Oman. These talks are vital to ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving nuclear tensions peacefully.

Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir described the operation as a "historic campaign" intended to thwart a perceived "existential threat." As international reactions continue to emerge, the situation remains highly volatile, with both nations preparing for possible further conflicts.