‘Just like I got India, Pakistan...’: Donald Trump pitches for ‘peacemaker’ deal between Israel, Iran 

As tensions between Iran and Israel escalated into a third straight day of military strikes, former US President Donald Trump claimed credit for previous international peace efforts and urged the two adversaries to “make a deal.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump linked his past diplomatic interventions to the current crisis, asserting that peace is possible — under his leadership.

In his statement, Trump wrote, “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!”

He referenced multiple geopolitical disputes during his presidency, including tensions between Serbia and Kosovo and the Nile dam dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia. “Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy... and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it... Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam... There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!”

Trump also suggested his efforts often go unacknowledged. “Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”

However, India has rejected Trump’s assertion that US trade incentives played a role in its February ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs has clarified that the agreement followed direct talks between the militaries’ Directors General of Military Operations.

Meanwhile, the Israel-Iran conflict has intensified. On Sunday, Israel launched a third round of strikes targeting the Iranian Defence Ministry, SPND nuclear project facilities, and locations where it claimed Iran stored its nuclear archives. Iran responded with missile attacks aimed at Israel’s energy and jet fuel infrastructure, triggering air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The Israeli Defence Forces said the strikes were part of Operation “Rising Lion,” initiated on June 13. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat... to Israel's very survival.”