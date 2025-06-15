Trump warns Iran again: 'If attacked, full strength of US forces will come down on you'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued another warning to Iran, threatening a powerful military response if US forces or assets are attacked. His remarks came amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, which has led to casualties in both countries.

"If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," Trump posted on Truth Social. "The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”

Trump's warning came after Israeli airstrikes hit multiple targets inside Iran, including the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran and a gas facility linked to the South Pars field in Bushehr Province.

Iran responded with missile barrages on Israel. According to Israeli emergency officials, the attacks killed four people in the Galilee region when a missile hit an apartment building. In Bat Yam, another Iranian strike killed at least four and injured over 100, the city's mayor said.

Israeli emergency services reported at least seven deaths across the country overnight, including a 10-year-old boy and a woman in her 20s. Iran said an Israeli missile strike on a high-rise building in Tehran killed at least 60 people, including 29 children.

Earlier on June 13, Trump had posted a strongly worded message following the Israeli strikes on Iran. "I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done.”

"They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!...Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire… JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

Trump reiterated that the US had no role in the latest Israeli strikes but maintained that continued Iranian aggression would provoke a direct American military response. His statements come as Iran cancelled the sixth round of nuclear talks with the US following the Israeli attacks.