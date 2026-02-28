US military bases at risk: 6 Middle East countries targeted as Iran retaliates to Operation Epic Fury 

Tensions in West Asia have sharply escalated after Iran signalled retaliation for what it calls “Operation Epic Fury”, raising concerns over the safety of American military installations across the Gulf.

Six nations that host US forces — strategic partners long central to Washington’s security architecture in the region — now find themselves in the crosshairs as Tehran warns of consequences.

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Which US military bases are being targeted by Iran?

Iran’s threats have focused on American military assets spread across key Gulf states. Among the most strategically significant locations are:

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military facility in the Middle East.

Naval Support Activity Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, a key logistics and command hub.

Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

US facilities in Iraq, including Erbil Air Base.

These bases play crucial roles in air operations, naval patrols, intelligence gathering and rapid deployment. Any direct hit — or even a credible threat — carries geopolitical implications far beyond the Gulf.

Why are Gulf nations hosting US forces at risk?

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The Gulf states have long balanced their security ties with Washington against complex regional dynamics involving Iran.

Hosting American troops provides these nations with a security umbrella, advanced defence cooperation and deterrence against external threats. But it also makes them potential targets during periods of US-Iran confrontation.

Iran’s strategic messaging has historically framed American bases in the region as legitimate targets in the event of hostilities. By signalling retaliation, Tehran appears to be widening the pressure beyond Washington to its regional allies — raising stakes for governments that may prefer de-escalation.

For smaller Gulf monarchies, even limited missile or drone strikes could disrupt aviation, shipping lanes, oil infrastructure and investor confidence.

What is Operation Epic Fury, & how did Iran respond?

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While operational specifics remain limited, Operation Epic Fury is understood to involve US-led military action targeting Iranian-linked assets or personnel.

Iran’s response has reportedly included missile launches and threats directed at American installations in the region. Such actions fit a familiar pattern: calibrated retaliation designed to demonstrate capability and resolve without necessarily triggering full-scale war.

Tehran has previously used ballistic missiles and proxy forces to signal deterrence, often pairing military action with diplomatic messaging aimed at limiting escalation.

Did Iran’s missiles hit bases in Bahrain, Kuwait?

Reports have circulated about missile trajectories toward Bahrain and Kuwait, both critical nodes in the US military network.

Bahrain hosts the US Fifth Fleet, making it symbolically and strategically significant. Kuwait, meanwhile, serves as a logistical backbone for American operations in the region.

As of the latest available information, confirmation of direct hits remains unclear, with officials assessing impact and damage. In past episodes of escalation, missile launches have sometimes resulted in interceptions or limited physical damage, though even near-misses have had powerful political impact.