US-Israel strikes: Iran claims attack on defence and civilian sites, vows decisive response

Iran accused the United States and Israel of launching attacks on its territory, calling the strikes a violation of its sovereignty and warning of a firm military response.

In a statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The US and the Zionist regime, in a gross violation of Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, attacked a series of defense targets, infrastructures, and civilian sites in various cities.”

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The ministry said Tehran had anticipated the possibility of further aggression but had still chosen diplomacy. “Despite our confidence in the US and Zionist regime's intentions to carry out another military aggression, we once again entered into negotiations with the international system and all countries of the world to prove the legitimacy of the Iranian nation,” it said.

It added that the country had exhausted efforts to avoid conflict. “Now the Iranian people are proud that they did everything necessary to prevent war, and now is the time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military aggression.”

Signalling retaliation, the statement asserted military readiness. “Just as we were ready for negotiations, we have been even more prepared to defend against any war, and the Iranian armed forces will respond to the aggressors with authority.”

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Invoking history, the ministry said, “History is proof that Iranians have never surrendered to foreign aggression, and this time, the Iranian nation's response will be decisive and decisive, and will make the aggressors regret their criminal actions.”

There was no immediate response from the US or Israel at the time of publishing.