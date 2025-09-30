6 killed, 19 injured in Pak's Quetta after deadly explosion, gunfire near Frontier Corps HQ

Quetta was rocked by a powerful explosion on Tuesday, followed by heavy gunfire near the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in the city’s eastern side, leaving at least six people dead and 19 injured, officials confirmed.

The blast, heard across Model Town and surrounding areas, shattered windows of nearby homes and commercial buildings, sending shockwaves through the area. Shortly after the explosion, gunfire echoed, heightening fear and panic among residents.

Advertisement

Rescue operations and investigation underway

Rescue teams and security personnel quickly rushed to the site, cordoning off the area as police initiated a search operation. “An investigation is underway to ascertain the nature of the explosion,” a senior police officer said, though no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The injured and deceased were transferred to Civil Hospital Quetta, where an emergency was declared. Similar alerts were also issued at BMC Hospital and the Trauma Center, as instructed by Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Health Secretary Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.

To manage the influx of casualties, the provincial health department put all consultants, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and paramedics on emergency duty.

(With inputs from Subodh Kumar)