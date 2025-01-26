6.5 million children at risk: Top researcher warns of 'serious damage' as US freezes almost all foreign aid

Dr Atul Gawande, an American surgeon and public health researcher, has called out the Trump administration's 90-day “Stop Work Order” on foreign assistance, warning of serious consequences for global health. “Trump’s 90-day Stop Work Order on foreign assistance does serious damage to the world and the US,” Gawande said on Saturday, citing halted efforts against deadly disease outbreaks and vital health programs serving millions worldwide.

Related Articles

Announced as part of a policy review to align foreign aid with US President Donald Trump’s priorities, the sweeping pause freezes billions in life-saving aid. Gawande explained how the freeze impacts global health, from stopping efforts to contain a Marburg virus outbreak in Tanzania to halting the fight against a widespread mpox variant killing children in West Africa. “It stops monitoring of bird flu in 49 countries,” he noted, adding that the disease has already caused fatalities in the United States.

I ran @USAID health programs for the last 3 years. Trump’s 90 day Stop Work Order on foreign assistance does serious damage to the world and the US. Examples:🧵 — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) January 25, 2025

The order has also disrupted initiatives to eradicate diseases like polio, river blindness, and elephantiasis, which were on the verge of elimination in several regions. In a detailed post on X, Gawande wrote on the broader fallout: “It stops medicines, supplies, and systems aiding more than 90 million women and children with basic health needs like low-cost vaccinations, prenatal care, safe childbirth, and contraception.”

The freeze’s ripple effects extend to vulnerable populations affected by HIV. “Direct services for 6.5 million orphans, vulnerable children, and caregivers in 23 countries are halted,” he said. Furthermore, donated drug supplies sustaining 20 million people living with HIV have been cut off.

Beyond health programs, the suspension threatens USAID’s capacity, with contract staff—comprising half of the global health bureau—facing furloughs unless exempted. “This Administration is trashing U.S. standing, alliances with scores of countries built over half a century, world-leading capacity and expertise, and American security,” Gawande warned.

The US, the world’s largest aid donor, disbursed $72 billion in foreign assistance in 2023, tackling poverty, disease, and humanitarian crises. The “stop-work” order, however, has placed all existing and new aid at risk, leaving programs for clean water, development, and military assistance in limbo.



