'7-month panic': Why Indian families are rushing for C-sections before Donald Trump’s citizenship deadline

Doctors in the U.S. are reporting an unusual surge of pregnant Indian women, many on H1B and L1 visas, requesting pre-term caesarean deliveries before February 20. This rush coincides with President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship, set to take effect on that date.

Under the new mandate, children born in the U.S. after February 20 will only be granted citizenship if at least one parent is a U.S. citizen or Green Card holder. Without this, these children could face deportation when they turn 21. For Indian families living on temporary work visas, this policy shift has created a wave of anxiety.

Related Articles

Reports from The Times of India highlight how medical professionals are seeing desperate requests. Dr. SD Roma in New Jersey noted, “A seven-month pregnant woman came, with her husband, to sign up for a pre-term delivery. She isn’t due until March.”

In Texas, Dr. SG Mukkala, an obstetrician, warned of significant health risks associated with pre-term births, including underdeveloped lungs, feeding issues, and neurological complications. “In the past two days, I’ve spoken to 15-20 couples about these dangers,” he said.

BT could not independently corroborate the claims made in the report.

Indian families on H1B and L1 visas, who expected to stay in the U.S. for decades, face the harsh reality of losing their children’s automatic citizenship status. The path to securing a Green Card is notoriously long, with nearly a million Indians stuck in the backlog.

While Green Card holders are unaffected by this policy change, temporary visa holders face limited options. Their children will either have to self-deport or apply for visas to remain in the U.S. This will likely lead many families to voluntarily return to India to avoid separation.

Birthright citizenship stems from the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1868. The Citizenship Clause guarantees that anyone born on U.S. soil is automatically a citizen. Trump’s move to end this with an executive order has triggered lawsuits and constitutional debates.

Legal experts suggest that the matter could head to the Supreme Court, potentially sparking a landmark ruling on who qualifies for American citizenship. If courts protect the clause, only a constitutional amendment could overturn it—a process requiring significant legislative consensus,