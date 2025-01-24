WEF 2025: Donald Trump says corporate tax will be brought to 15% for companies who make in America

WEF Davos 2025: US President Donald Trump, asking companies to build in America, has promised to bring corporate taxes to 15 per cent. The US has a flat 21 per cent tax, following the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. He also promised job growth in the country.

“We are going to have a lot of jobs in America. We are going to bring corporate taxes to 15% if companies make in America,” he said in his virtual address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos 2025.

Trump said that his administration would take “rapid action” to battle government spending and increased borrowing costs that have resulted in “economic calamity” in the US. “If you don’t make in America, there will be tariffs,” he said. Trump said there is no better place to grow a company than under the Trump administration.

“Three days ago, I took the oath of office and we started the ‘Golden Age of America’. Our country will soon be stronger and united than ever before.”

He also asked the OPEC nations to bring down the cost of oil. He said that the US has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and that they are going to use it. “I'm also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil, you've got to bring it down," Trump said.

Trump said his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week was friendly and he thought he could reach a trade deal with China. "But we have one very big power over China, and that's tariffs, and they don't want them, and I'd rather not have to use it, but it's a tremendous power over China," Trump added.