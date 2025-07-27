American Airlines Boeing 737 with over 150 passengers catches fire at Denver Airport; WATCH

More than 150 passengers aboard an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 were evacuated on the runway at Denver International Airport on Saturday after a possible landing gear issue led to a tire-related fire, injuring one person, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The flight, bound for Miami International Airport, was carrying 173 passengers and six crew members when it experienced a “maintenance issue” involving an aircraft tire before takeoff, CNN reported on Sunday. The resulting combination of blown tires and deceleration during braking triggered a brake fire that was extinguished by the Denver Fire Department, American Airlines said.

Advertisement

Panic at Denver Airport: American Airlines Flight AA3023 evacuated after landing gear caught fire



The fire broke out near the main wheels of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 while the aircraft was still on Runway 34L.



Passengers & crew members were evacuated safely. pic.twitter.com/BsMhRtX2lX — Ishani K (@IshaniKrishnaa) July 27, 2025

Panic broke out on board when passengers heard a loud bang and saw flames. Emergency personnel quickly responded, and passengers were evacuated using an emergency slide directly onto the runway.

“All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for their experience,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Advertisement

Denver International Airport and the airline confirmed that five people were evaluated at the scene, with one person taken to a hospital with a minor injury. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time, more than an hour after the flight had been scheduled to depart at 1:12 p.m., according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

Due to the incident, 240 flights out of Denver International Airport — the world’s sixth busiest — were delayed by Saturday evening.

The FAA said it is investigating the incident.

This marks the latest in a series of alarming aviation events at the Denver airport. In March, passengers had to stand on the wing of another American Airlines plane after one of its engines caught fire. In April, a United Airlines aircraft struck an animal on takeoff and shot out fire.

Advertisement

Just a day before Saturday’s incident, passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight narrowly avoided disaster when a privately owned Hawker Hunter fighter jet crossed less than two miles in front of their Boeing 737 at a similar altitude, according to flight tracking site Flightradar24.

American Airlines said the affected passengers would be flown to Miami on a replacement aircraft later the same day.



