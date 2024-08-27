Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus advocates for religious harmony during Janmashtami celebration

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, expressed a vision for a nation where citizens can freely practice their faith without fear. Speaking at a gathering of Hindu leaders to celebrate Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna, Yunus emphasised the government's duty to protect the rights of all citizens, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

Yunus described Bangladesh as a "large family" and reiterated the government's commitment to justice and equality among its citizens. "Our responsibility is to establish the rights of every citizen," he stated at the Jamuna State Guest House, emphasizing the necessity of unity among the diverse population. "There can't be any divisions among people in our country. The interim government is determined to protect the rights of every citizen of the country."

During the meeting, a representative from the Hindu community expressed that they had sought Lord Krishna's blessings for national prosperity and harmony. Notably, the community has chosen to suspend celebrations in flood-affected regions, redirecting their efforts toward providing relief and food to those in need.

The Hindu leaders present, including prominent figures from various organisations, lauded Yunus for his visit to the Dhakeswari Mandir, a historic temple in Old Dhaka, and for his supportive comments. They expressed optimism that such gestures would contribute to a more peaceful and harmonious society.

The discussion also addressed ongoing concerns regarding the alleged seizure of Hindu properties, including land belonging to temples, a sensitive issue that has drawn attention amid rising tensions.

Recent events in Bangladesh have been marked by violence following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, which occurred in the wake of significant student-led protests against her government.

These protests, triggered by a controversial quota system in public sector jobs, have resulted in over 600 reported deaths since mid-July, exacerbating fears for minority rights, particularly among Hindus.