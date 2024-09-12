Bangladesh interim govt's new directive: Pause music during Durga Puja celebrations at times of namaz, azan

The newly formed interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, has called on the Hindu community to refrain from playing musical instruments during the Durga Puja celebrations during the times of namaz and azan, as reported by local media.

Lieutenant General (retired) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, the Home Affairs Adviser, announced on Tuesday that puja committees across the country have been instructed to switch off sound systems during these prayer times. He confirmed that the organisers have consented to this request following a review of law and order preparedness leading up to the festivities at the Dhaka Secretariat.

In his remarks to the press, Chowdhury disclosed that 32,666 puja pandals are expected to be established throughout Bangladesh this year, surpassing the 33,431 from the previous year.

Attacks on Hindu communities in Bangladesh

This directive comes in the wake of recent attacks on the minority Hindu community, which occurred after student protests related to quotas in education and job placement for the descendants of Bangladesh's freedom fighters. These incidents followed the dismissal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, raising significant concerns about the safety and security of religious minorities in the country.

When questioned about recent attacks on religious sites, including an incident at Shah Poran’s shrine, Chowdhury stated, “I don’t know anything about the attack on the Shah Poran shrine. However, I am responsible for ensuring security so that no attack occurs. Law enforcement has been directed to maintain this security.”

Chowdhury assured that security for puja organisers would begin at the idol-making stage. “We are implementing measures to ensure round-the-clock security at the puja mandaps,” he elaborated, emphasizing efforts to facilitate celebrations without interruptions and to deter any malicious activities.

Additionally, some actions taken by Yunus's caretaker government have drawn criticism from neighboring India. Recently, the government imposed a ban on the export of hilsa fish to India, leading to a shortage of this popular delicacy ahead of Durga Puja and causing prices to spike.

This decision marks a break from the previous tradition of sending large shipments of Padma ilish to India, particularly West Bengal, during the festive season, a practice supported by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.