Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami condemns attacks on Hindu minorities amid rising violence

In response to a series of violent attacks targeting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami (BJI) has publicly condemned the incidents, emphasising the notion of equal rights for all citizens, regardless of religious affiliation.

During a press conference, BJI's current amir, Shafiqur Rahman, acknowledged the troubling reality of recent assaults on religious minorities, which have included acts of vandalism, looting, and arson. "We have condemned these activities of the miscreants several times and continue to do so now," Rahman stated. He called on citizens and members of the organization to act as guardians, protecting the properties of individuals from all faiths. "No one is majority or minority in our country," he asserted.

Rahman further insisted that every individual born in Bangladesh, irrespective of caste or religion, holds equal citizenship rights. "The question of majority or minority is invalid," he added, urging citizens to resist the actions of those perpetrating violence and expressing the BJI's willingness to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

The recent unrest has escalated following widespread student protests against a government job quota system, which have resulted in over 400 fatalities. The protests intensified after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who subsequently fled to India.

Reports have surfaced of numerous attacks on Hindu places of worship and properties, with multiple videos capturing the destruction of temples and the targeting of Hindu homes and businesses. Notable incidents include the vandalism and arson of an ISKCON temple in Meherpur and a Kali temple. Tragically, two Hindu councillors were also killed amid the chaos.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported that at least 54 attacks have occurred against temples, residences, and businesses within the Hindu community, including the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre, which is dedicated to fostering cultural ties between India and Bangladesh.