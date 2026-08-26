BlackSoil Global, Nippon Wealth Management partner to tap Japan’s private credit demand

The partnership will combine BlackSoil Global’s capabilities in sourcing, evaluating and structuring private credit opportunities across Southeast Asia with NWM’s investor network in Japan and expertise in investment product development. The firms will explore private credit opportunities and develop investment solutions for Japanese investors seeking exposure to Southeast Asian growth companies.

“This partnership brings together NWM’s strong investor network in Japan with BlackSoil Global’s regional private credit capabilities, creating a platform to connect Japanese capital with high-quality growth opportunities across Southeast Asia. We look forward to building a long-term partnership that creates differentiated investment opportunities while supporting the region’s growing businesses,” said Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, BlackSoil Global.

Hiroaki Inosako, Representative Director and CEO, Nippon Wealth Management, said BlackSoil Group’s track record in private credit across Asia’s emerging markets and its approach to credit management aligned with the investment standards of Japanese ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) investors.

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“BlackSoil Group’s solid track record in private credit across Asia’s emerging markets, together with its highly credible and transparent approach to credit management, align closely with the rigorous investment standards and careful product selection that Japan’s ultra-high-net-worth investors demand. This partnership with BlackSoil is not a one-off arrangement, it reflects both companies’ long-term commitment to Japan’s asset management market,” he said.

Takayuki Yagami, Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Nippon Wealth Management, said the partnership would go beyond a conventional distribution arrangement.

“We have built our business on the belief that investment solutions should be tailored, never templated. BlackSoil Global brings the same philosophy to how it structures credit for growth companies across Southeast Asia. When two firms share that conviction, the partnership becomes more than a distribution arrangement, and it becomes a platform for creating something genuinely unique. We are excited to build that with BlackSoil Global,” he said.

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Focus on Southeast Asia’s private credit market

Southeast Asia’s economic growth and rising funding requirements among growth companies have increased demand for alternative sources of capital. Limited access to adequate growth financing through traditional bank channels has also created opportunities for private credit providers.

Under the partnership, BlackSoil Global and NWM will collaborate across the investment lifecycle, including investment opportunity identification, credit assessment, structuring and post-investment monitoring.

The firms will also explore new investment strategies, fund structures and co-investment opportunities that can connect Japanese capital with the financing requirements of Southeast Asian companies.

The partnership is intended to serve as a long-term platform for developing private credit products and co-investment opportunities for Japanese investors. It will also seek to expand access to Southeast Asia’s private credit market while aligning investment solutions with the evolving requirements of Japan’s UHNW investor segment.

BlackSoil Global operates through its Singapore-based asset management platform, with Blue Ashva Capital holding a Capital Markets Services Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. BlackSoil, established in 2016, comprises an RBI-registered systemically important NBFC and SEBI-registered AIFs. It has $275 million in assets under management and an A- (Stable) / A2+ rating from ICRA.