Nippon India vs SBI Hybrid Funds: 2 NFOs, 5 key differences investors should know before investing

1. Different investment strategies

Nippon India’s Income Plus Arbitrage Omni Fund of Fund will invest 95-100% of its assets in domestic arbitrage schemes and active and passive debt-oriented mutual fund schemes. The remaining 0-5% can be invested in debt and money market instruments.

SBI Balanced Hybrid Fund, in contrast, will allocate 40-60% to equity and equity-related instruments and 40-60% to debt securities and money market instruments. The scheme does not permit arbitrage.

2. Different risk-return approach

Nippon India’s structure combines the income-oriented characteristics of debt investments with an arbitrage strategy through an FoF structure. It is positioned for investors seeking relatively better risk-adjusted returns with an investment horizon of at least two years.

Advertisement

SBI’s balanced hybrid structure takes a more conventional equity-plus-debt approach. Its returns will therefore depend on the performance of both equity and fixed-income investments and the fund manager’s asset allocation.

MUST READ: Is your flexi cap fund really a “Flexi Cap” Fund? Top 10 funds show big allocation differences

3. Underlying funds vs direct securities

Nippon India’s fund will invest primarily in units of other mutual fund schemes, with fund managers selecting and allocating money across active debt, passive debt and arbitrage schemes.

SBI Balanced Hybrid Fund will invest directly in equity, equity-related instruments, debt securities, securitised debt, debt derivatives and money market instruments. It may also invest in overseas securities and ETFs, subject to the stated limits.

Advertisement

4. Different minimum investment and exit-load structures

Nippon India’s NFO has a minimum investment of ₹500, with subsequent investments from ₹100. There is no exit load.

SBI’s NFO requires a minimum application of ₹5,000. For redemptions within one year, an exit load of 1% applies to units redeemed or switched out beyond 10% of the units purchased or switched in. The exit load is nil after one year.

ALSO READ: Small-Cap funds gain ₹7,768 cr, large-caps lose ₹1,322 cr: top stocks bought and sold in July

Feature Nippon India Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FoF SBI Balanced Hybrid Fund Fund type Open-ended Fund of Fund Open-ended Balanced Hybrid Fund Core strategy Combines debt-oriented mutual funds with arbitrage schemes Combines equity and debt investments Equity exposure No direct equity allocation; exposure comes through arbitrage schemes 40-60% in equity and equity-related instruments Debt exposure 95-100% in arbitrage and active/passive debt-oriented schemes; debt-oriented exposure below 65% 40-60% in debt securities and money market instruments Arbitrage exposure Yes No Foreign investment Not specified in the provided scheme details Up to 35% of net assets, subject to applicable limits Benchmark 60% CRISIL Short Term Bond Index + 40% Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index Investment horizon At least 2 years Not specified in the provided details Minimum NFO investment ₹500 ₹5,000 Subsequent investment From ₹100 Additional purchases from ₹1,000 Exit load Nil 1% on redemptions beyond 10% within 1 year; nil after 1 year NFO period August 17–31, 2026 Closes August 24, 2026 Tax positioning Scheme material highlights potential 12.5% LTCG taxation after 24 months, subject to applicable conditions Tax treatment not specified in the provided details Fund managers Sushil Hari Prasad Budhia and Vikash Agarwal Rajeev Radhakrishnan (debt) and Tanmaya Desai (equity)

5. Different benchmarks and tax positioning

Advertisement

Nippon India’s fund will be benchmarked against a combination of 60% CRISIL Short Term Bond Index and 40% Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index. The scheme material also highlights potential long-term capital gains taxation at 12.5% after more than 24 months if the applicable conditions are met, including the specified debt exposure remaining below 65%.

SBI Balanced Hybrid Fund will use the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index as its benchmark. Its stated structure is focused on balancing equity and debt exposure rather than combining debt with arbitrage.

ALSO READ: Regular vs direct mutual funds: How much are you paying your distributor?

The two NFOs therefore cater to different portfolio preferences. Nippon India offers a fund-of-fund structure combining debt and arbitrage, while SBI offers a more traditional equity-debt allocation. Investors should assess asset allocation, risk, taxation, investment horizon and costs before investing, rather than choosing an NFO solely on the basis of its launch or brand. The NFO dates also differ: Nippon India opens August 17 and closes August 31, while SBI closes on August 24.