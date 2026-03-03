Could Iran's navy be next? Ex-US admiral on Trump's big wave attack warning

A day after US President Donald Trump said the next wave of attack on Iran was yet to come, a former US naval commander offered his view on what that phase could look like.

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James Stavridis, retired United States Navy admiral, told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that the focus may shift toward Iran's maritime capabilities, particularly its naval assets stationed in port.

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Also read: Strait of Hormuz closed: For India, exim trade, oil imports remain a key worry

"I think we'll go against the maritime capability of Iran, which is not insignificant," he said when asked what the next wave of targets could be that Trump warned. "And by knocking that out preemptively, while it hopefully sits in port, we can take out their mine layers. We can take out their small combatants, we can take out their diesel submarines."

Such action, he argued, would reduce risks both for US naval forces and for commercial shipping. "This reduces risk to our own naval forces offshore. But more importantly, perhaps it allows us to prevent the full closure of the Strait of Hormuz," he added. "Effectively, that's happened because commercial shipping is making a decision not to go through it."

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Stavridis described maritime targeting as strategically sound before outlining a possible second layer of strikes. "Going after naval targets would be smart. And then a second level of targeting could be applied against mid-tier Revolutionary Guard (IRGC)," he said, suggesting that conventional Iranian forces might not be the immediate focus.

Trump signals escalation

On Monday, Trump told CNN that a more intense phase of operations was ahead. "We haven't even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn't even happened. The big one is coming soon," Trump said. He also acknowledged uncertainty over Tehran's leadership following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reuters reported that many senior US officials remain sceptical that the military operation will lead to regime change in the near term.

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Trump had announced on Sunday that the US military was sinking Iran's Navy, having destroyed nine Iranian warships so far and "going after the rest." He made the announcement as the Pentagon intensified its bombings of Iran's military, deploying B-2 stealth bombers from the US to strike at hardened, underground Iranian missile facilities with 2,000-lb bombs.

Strait of Hormuz at the centre

The US-Israel joint strike entered its fourth day on Tuesday. On Monday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic, warning that vessels attempting to pass would be set on fire.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical maritime corridors, serving as the main gateway between the Persian Gulf and global sea lanes. A significant share of commercial cargo - including energy shipments and container traffic bound for Asia - moves through this narrow passage.



