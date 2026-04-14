'Dangerous and irresponsible': China slams US naval blockade of Hormuz

China has condemned the United States' naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a "dangerous and irresponsible act" that risks escalating tensions in the region.

Must Read: 'Don't meddle in our affairs': China backs Iran as US announces Hormuz blockade

The criticism came a day after the US began preventing ships from entering and exiting Iranian ports in the strategic waterway.

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China's foreign ministry said the move, combined with an increased US military presence, could undermine an "already fragile ceasefire situation".

Must Read: $435 million daily blow: US blockade of Hormuz threatens Iran's trade lifeline

Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said only a full ceasefire could help stabilise the situation.

"China believes that only by achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and ending the war can we fundamentally create conditions for easing the situation in the strait," he was quoted as saying by CNBC.

He added that Beijing would work to help restore peace and stability in West Asia. "China urges all parties to abide by the ceasefire arrangements, focus on the general direction of dialogue and peace talks, take practical actions to promote the easing of the regional situation, and restore normal traffic in the strait as soon as possible," he said.

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The spokesman also dismissed reports that China had supplied weapons to Iran, describing them as "completely made up".

China has a significant stake in the Strait of Hormuz, as it is the largest buyer of Iranian crude oil, and any disruption in the waterway could have broader economic implications.

The US began enforcing the blockade on Monday at 10:00 a.m. ET, days after failed peace talks in Islamabad.

The move aims to pressure Iran to fully reopen the waterway, a key route for global energy shipments.