'Democracy is hollow': Imran Khan's sons accuse Sharif govt of delaying their visas

The sons of Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan have accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of deliberately delaying their visas and preventing them from visiting their father, calling the situation a reflection of shrinking democratic space and human rights in the country.

Imran Khan, 73, has been in custody since August 2023 in multiple cases and is currently lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi following a conviction in one of them. His sons, Suleman and Kasim Khan, who live in London and are from his first marriage to Jemima Goldsmith, say they have been trying to travel to Pakistan but are being blocked.

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In a post on X, Kasim Khan claimed their father has spent more than 900 days in solitary confinement, with his health deteriorating and access to independent medical care restricted.

"Now the government is deliberately refusing to process our visas. Denying a prisoner treatment is cruel. Denying his children the right to see him is collective punishment," Kasim Khan said in a post on X on Wednesday.

He also appealed to international human rights organisations and governments to intervene, warning that continued denial of medical access and family visits could cause irreversible harm.

The family and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have raised alarm over Imran Khan’s health, claiming he has been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion, a serious eye condition that can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated promptly.

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However, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the former prime minister recently underwent a medical procedure for an eye ailment and is currently in good health, countering claims of medical neglect.

The issue has further intensified political tensions, with PTI accusing authorities and jail officials of ignoring a serious medical situation.

Before Minister Tarar's statement, the PTI had uploaded a post on social media with the title "Reaction on Grave Health Emergency of Imran Khan and the Obstinacy of the Government and Adiala Jail Administration." While the government maintains that Khan is receiving proper care.