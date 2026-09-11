‘Would do exactly as I did…’: Donald Trump says he doesn’t regret the Iran war

Trump also argued against the idea that his supporters were demoralised. "I don't think they're demoralized. I think they're very proud of the fact that I'm not letting Iran have a nuclear weapon," ​Trump said, adding that he believes the war will end right after the election. Ït ends right after election,” he said in the interview.

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Trump said Iran was trying to influence the November midterm elections, repeating remarks he made earlier. The elections will decide whether Trump's Republican Party keeps control of Congress.

Meanwhile, the war has pushed up oil and gas prices, becoming a key issue for Republicans before the vote. On Friday, oil prices rose again, with major benchmarks set to end the week above $100 a barrel for the first time since mid-May. Attacks along important shipping routes in the Middle East have raised fears of long-term supply disruptions.

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Trump has said weakening Iran's nuclear capabilities is a war goal, even as Iran denies having nuclear weapons and says its uranium enrichment is for peaceful purposes.

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In the US, the national average price of diesel crossed $6 a gallon for the first time on Thursday, according to GasBuddy. The US-Iran war and Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries have squeezed supply.

