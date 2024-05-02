'For having a genocidal President': Colombia to cut ties with Israel over war in Gaza

As Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared on Wednesday, Colombia is set to sever diplomatic ties with Israel, citing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "genocidal" due to the conflict in Gaza. Petro made the announcement during a May Day rally in Bogota, emphasizing his criticism of Israel's actions against Hamas. He referenced a previous halt in security exports from Israel to Colombia after he accused Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of using language akin to Nazi rhetoric about the people of Gaza.

Petro during a May Day rally in Bogota said, "Tomorrow (Thursday) diplomatic relations with the state of Israel will be severed... for having a genocidal President," in reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In response to Petro's comments, Israel accused him of supporting Hamas atrocities and fueling anti-Semitism, resulting in a diplomatic confrontation that led to the expulsion of Israel's ambassador from Colombia. This move marks a significant shift in relations between the two countries, which have historically had strong diplomatic and military ties.

Petro, known as Colombia's first leftist president, has been vocal in his condemnation of Israel's actions, drawing parallels to Nazism and invoking memories of the Holocaust. He previously suspended Israeli weapons purchases following a deadly event in Gaza that he labeled as genocide.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which escalated in October with an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel, has resulted in significant casualties, predominantly among civilians. Israel's retaliatory offensive has faced criticism from various quarters, including Petro and other world leaders like Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who also denounced the campaign as genocide.

Colombia's decision to sever ties with Israel underscores growing international scrutiny of Israel's actions in Gaza and its implications for diplomatic relations worldwide.