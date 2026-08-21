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French Rafale jets intercept Russian plane linked to FSB during NATO mission over Baltic Sea

French Rafale jets intercept Russian plane linked to FSB during NATO mission over Baltic Sea

The French Rafale C fighters also became the first aircraft to shoot down drones over Latvia and Estonia during the deployment.

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  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 6:00 AM IST
French Rafale jets intercept Russian plane linked to FSB during NATO mission over Baltic SeaIn total, the French contingent flew 540 hours. This included 39 live-scramble interception missions and 69 training missions. (Picture Credit :militarnyi.com)

French Rafale fighter jets intercepted a Russian aircraft carrying senior officials linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) during a NATO air-policing mission over the Baltic Sea, according to a report by The Militarnyi.

The incident took place during a four-month French deployment under NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission, which ran from April 1 to July 31, 2026. During this period, two French Rafale detachments carried out 39 interception missions over the Baltic region, according to the French Ministry of the Armed Forces.

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The French jets patrolled the airspace over Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. They were also asked to help monitor Poland’s eastern border because of the risk of unauthorised drone or missile incursions.

The French aircraft operated under two levels of alert. During “hot” alert weeks, the jets had to be ready to take off within 15 minutes. During “cold” alert weeks, they had up to three hours to launch.

Along with real-world operations, the Rafale crews also took part in training exercises with other fighter units in the region. These included exercises to support ground forces and intercept drones.

The French Rafale C fighters also became the first aircraft to shoot down drones over Latvia and Estonia during the deployment.

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In total, the French contingent flew 540 hours. This included 39 live-scramble interception missions and 69 training missions.

Russian aircraft linked to FSB

Photographs released during the deployment show that one of the Russian aircraft intercepted by the French Rafales was a Tu-214PU, with registration RA-64534.

The Tu-214PU is a special version of the Tu-214 passenger aircraft. It is operated by Russia’s Special Flight Detachment “Rossiya”, which provides air transport for the country’s military and political leadership as well as security officials.

There is limited public information about the aircraft. However, aviation assessments say it is used by FSB leadership as a transport aircraft and a secure communications platform. It has also reportedly been used as an airborne command centre.

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A photograph of the aircraft intercepted over the Baltic Sea showed another important detail. Aviation expert Piotr Butowski identified the LSZ-100 system on the aircraft.

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The LSZ-100 is a laser-based defence system designed to protect aircraft from infrared-guided missiles, including missiles fired from man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS).

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Published on: Aug 21, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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