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From Intel to ISRO: IIT Delhi alumnus quits high-paying job, secures AIR 7 as scientist

From Intel to ISRO: IIT Delhi alumnus quits high-paying job, secures AIR 7 as scientist

If one engineer can balance 8-hour shifts and crack ISRO with AIR 7, what’s stopping others from rewriting their own career scripts? In a country obsessed with placements, his story reminds us that the real launchpad might be patience, not just a package.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 5:30 AM IST
From Intel to ISRO: IIT Delhi alumnus quits high-paying job, secures AIR 7 as scientistISRO AIR 7 winner was an Intel engineer:

Hemant Kumar Bhukar, an IIT Delhi alumnus, left a stable career at Intel to pursue his dream of becoming a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). After nearly three years as a semiconductor design engineer, he secured All India Rank 7 (AIR 7) in the competitive Scientist ‘A’ selection process, according to a report by The Times of India.

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From IIT Delhi to Intel: A conventional success story

Hemant’s academic journey began in Gothra Bhukran village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district before he earned admission to IIT Delhi. He completed his BTech and went on to pursue an MTech in semiconductors, laying a strong technical foundation for his career. His academic excellence helped him land a job at Intel, where he worked as a design engineer specialising in semiconductor chip design—a role many engineering graduates consider a career milestone.

READ ALSO: 'Ask why scientists are leaving': Abhishek Manu Singhvi to Centre after ISRO exit curbs

Juggling full-time work, rigorous preparation

Despite having a secure corporate job, Hemant felt increasingly drawn toward research, public service, and India’s growing space programme. Preparing for the ISRO examination while working 7–8-hour shifts at Intel was no small feat. Unlike full-time aspirants, he had to carve out study time during early mornings, late evenings, and weekends, with no extended study leaves or ideal conditions. His semiconductor engineering background proved invaluable, allowing him to build on existing technical knowledge rather than starting from scratch.

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Consistency over shortcuts: The to-do for students

Hemant’s journey underscores a powerful lesson: success comes through patience, discipline, and steady progress—not shortcuts. He challenges the common assumption that changing careers means abandoning past achievements. Instead, his corporate experience strengthened his technical foundation and boosted his confidence during the examination. His story encourages engineering graduates to believe that pursuing a dream alongside a corporate career is possible with the right mindset and determination.

READ ALSO: From engineers to doctors: IIT Madras to launch medical school, offer MBBS and MD degrees

A proud moment for his family, his village

Hemant’s achievement brought joy not only to his family but also to his hometown in Rajasthan. His father, Shishpal Bhukar, serves as an Additional Chief Engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD) in Bikaner, while his mother, Sushila, is a homemaker. His success has become a source of inspiration for young students, especially those from smaller towns and rural backgrounds, showing that big dreams are achievable regardless of one’s origins.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 5:30 AM IST
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