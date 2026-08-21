From Intel to ISRO: IIT Delhi alumnus quits high-paying job, secures AIR 7 as scientist

Hemant’s academic journey began in Gothra Bhukran village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district before he earned admission to IIT Delhi. He completed his BTech and went on to pursue an MTech in semiconductors, laying a strong technical foundation for his career. His academic excellence helped him land a job at Intel, where he worked as a design engineer specialising in semiconductor chip design—a role many engineering graduates consider a career milestone.

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Juggling full-time work, rigorous preparation

Despite having a secure corporate job, Hemant felt increasingly drawn toward research, public service, and India’s growing space programme. Preparing for the ISRO examination while working 7–8-hour shifts at Intel was no small feat. Unlike full-time aspirants, he had to carve out study time during early mornings, late evenings, and weekends, with no extended study leaves or ideal conditions. His semiconductor engineering background proved invaluable, allowing him to build on existing technical knowledge rather than starting from scratch.

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Consistency over shortcuts: The to-do for students

Hemant’s journey underscores a powerful lesson: success comes through patience, discipline, and steady progress—not shortcuts. He challenges the common assumption that changing careers means abandoning past achievements. Instead, his corporate experience strengthened his technical foundation and boosted his confidence during the examination. His story encourages engineering graduates to believe that pursuing a dream alongside a corporate career is possible with the right mindset and determination.

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A proud moment for his family, his village

Hemant’s achievement brought joy not only to his family but also to his hometown in Rajasthan. His father, Shishpal Bhukar, serves as an Additional Chief Engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD) in Bikaner, while his mother, Sushila, is a homemaker. His success has become a source of inspiration for young students, especially those from smaller towns and rural backgrounds, showing that big dreams are achievable regardless of one’s origins.