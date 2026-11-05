From 5% to 30%: How soaring oil shipping costs are fuelling a global inflation threat

The increase underscores how disruptions to global shipping are feeding into energy prices, raising costs for both oil-producing and consuming countries and potentially adding to inflationary pressures worldwide.

Oil shipping costs have surged nearly 12 times

The scale of the increase is particularly evident in the freight rates charged for transporting crude oil.

According to OPEC, freight rates for a VLCC carrying crude from the Middle East to East Asia increased nearly 12-fold between the end of January and the end of October 2026.

The cost of transporting a barrel of crude oil rose from $3.18 at the end of January to $37.13 by the end of October.

Insurance costs witnessed an even sharper increase. The cost of insuring each barrel jumped from $0.06 to $12.29 during the same period, representing an increase of more than 200 times.

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Together, freight and insurance costs increased by approximately $46 per barrel, reaching nearly $49.42 by the end of October.

This represents a significant departure from normal shipping economics. Under typical market conditions, freight and insurance account for around 3% of the total cost of crude oil or petroleum products.

Why oil shipping and insurance costs matter

Freight is often viewed as a logistical expense associated with moving commodities from producing regions to consuming markets. However, its influence extends well beyond transportation.

OPEC describes freight as a critical link between producing and consuming countries, highlighting its role in determining commodity prices, influencing how markets function and shaping global inflation.

When shipping costs rise sharply, the additional expense can eventually be reflected in the price paid by refiners, importers and, ultimately, consumers.

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For oil-importing economies, this creates an additional financial burden even if the underlying price of crude remains unchanged.

The impact also extends to petroleum products. Higher transportation and insurance costs can increase the overall cost of moving refined fuels across international markets, affecting the economics of fuel imports and exports.

The problem becomes particularly significant when elevated shipping costs persist for an extended period, as businesses and importing countries have to absorb higher logistics expenses across successive shipments.

Freight, insurance now account for almost one-third of oil costs

OPEC's assessment illustrates how dramatically the economics of oil transportation have changed during 2026.

At the end of January, freight and insurance accounted for approximately 5% of the total cost of a barrel of crude transported from the Middle East to East Asia. The remaining 95% was attributable to the crude itself.

By the end of October, the combined share of shipping and insurance had climbed to 30%, leaving crude oil accounting for around 70% of the total cost.

In other words, transportation and insurance, which ordinarily represent a relatively small component of the final cost, have become a substantially larger part of the oil supply chain.

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The increase also highlights how the cost of delivering oil can become a significant price driver independently of movements in the underlying commodity market.

Why insurance costs have become a major concern

The extraordinary increase in insurance premiums is another important aspect of the shipping cost surge.

While freight rates have risen substantially because of pressures on tanker transportation, insurance costs have increased at an even faster pace.

OPEC notes that the current disruption to the tanker fleet can explain only a small part of the increase in crude oil costs and insurance premiums.

This suggests that the escalation in transportation expenses cannot be understood simply through the availability of tankers. The broader risk environment surrounding maritime oil transportation is also an important consideration.

For shipping companies and oil traders, higher insurance premiums increase the cost of moving crude through international routes. These expenses can influence decisions about shipping arrangements, trade routes and the economics of individual cargoes.

How rising shipping costs could fuel global inflation

The implications extend beyond the energy industry. Oil is a critical input for transportation, manufacturing, electricity generation and several other economic activities. Consequently, an increase in the cost of delivering crude and petroleum products can have consequences across multiple sectors.

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Higher oil transportation costs can increase the expenses incurred by refiners and fuel distributors. These costs can subsequently feed into the prices of petroleum products, adding to the financial burden on businesses and consumers.

The effects can also extend to countries that rely heavily on imported energy. Even when crude supplies remain available, higher freight and insurance charges can make those imports considerably more expensive.

For producing countries, elevated transportation costs can affect the economics of exporting crude. For consuming nations, they can increase import bills and intensify existing inflationary pressures.

OPEC warns that exceptionally high freight and insurance costs are transmitted across the entire value chain, increasing and prolonging the cost burden on both producing and consuming countries.