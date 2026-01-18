Gaza peace plan: Trump invites Pakistan to leadership board, Israel voices concern

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the newly formed Board of Peace for Gaza, Islamabad confirmed on Saturday, as Washington presses ahead with the next phase of its ambitious post-war plan for the Palestinian territory.

The development was confirmed by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after media queries sought clarity on the country’s role. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said a formal invitation had been conveyed by the White House.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has received the invitation from the President of the United States to join the Board of Peace on Gaza,” Andrabi said in a statement, marking a potential expansion of Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement in Middle East peace efforts.

The announcement comes as the White House released the initial list of appointed members to the founding Executive Board, part of what the Trump administration describes as the second phase of a comprehensive 20-point peace plan for Gaza. President Trump has positioned himself as chair of the Board of Peace, which is intended to guide post-war stabilisation and governance following the US-brokered ceasefire that came into force in October.

According to US officials, the Board of Peace will bring together political leaders, diplomats and economic policymakers from across the globe. Those named include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and key Trump-era negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Alongside the Board of Peace, Washington has also announced the formation of a “Gaza Executive Board”, tasked with overseeing transitional governance in the war-ravaged territory. A White House statement said the body would “help support effective governance and the delivery of best-in-class services that advance peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza”.

Witkoff, Kushner and Blair are set to sit on the Gaza Executive Board as well, joined by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi and other international officials. Both Turkey and Qatar have been vocal critics of Israel’s military operations in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

However, the US announcement has drawn sharp objections from Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the composition of the Gaza Executive Board had not been coordinated with Jerusalem and contradicted Israeli policy. Netanyahu has instructed Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to raise Israel’s reservations directly with Secretary of State Rubio.

“The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy,” his office said in a staement, without detailing the specific objections.

The initiative has also faced criticism from Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which is designated a terrorist organisation. The group argued that the board’s makeup “came in accordance with Israeli criteria and to serve the interests of the occupation”, claiming it reflected “preexisting bad intentions” regarding the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.