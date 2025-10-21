'They’re going to be nice and behave’: Trump warns Hamas amid fragile Gaza ceasefire

US President Donald Trump has delivered a clear warning to Palestinian group Hamas as diplomatic efforts to uphold a fragile ceasefire in Gaza continue. Amid renewed violence and concerns over compliance, Trump stated that Hamas "must behave" or face severe consequences.

Trump told reporters, "We made a deal with Hamas that they're going to be very good, they're going to behave, they're going to be nice." He added, "They have to be good, and if they're not good they'll be eradicated," and reiterated that the United States would give the ceasefire "a little chance" for violence to subside.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The warning came as US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the next steps of a proposed peace plan. The United States has positioned the ceasefire as a pivotal opportunity for a broader Middle East settlement, emphasising that any violation would prompt immediate action.

Trump reinforced his stance following reports of breaches in the ceasefire and renewed attacks in Gaza. He said the United States would be compelled to "go in and kill them" should Hamas violate the agreement. US officials continue to press for full adherence as violence threatens stability in the region.

Speaking to reporters, Trump reiterated his administration's commitment to monitoring Hamas closely. He warned, "If they keep doing it, then we're going to go in and straighten it out, and it'll happen very quickly and pretty violently.” He noted that direct US military intervention was not being considered, instead referencing coordinated international action if necessary. Trump also remarked, "Israel would go in two minutes if I asked them. But right now, we haven't said that. We're going to give it a little chance."

Advertisement

The warnings follow Israeli strikes in Gaza after an ambush reportedly killed two Israeli soldiers. According to hospital and local sources, at least 45 Palestinians have died in recent strikes, including children. Israel briefly paused humanitarian aid into Gaza during the hostilities but has since resumed enforcement of the ceasefire. Netanyahu also signalled that any renewed attacks from Hamas would draw a "very heavy price," reflecting ongoing tensions over the truce's durability.