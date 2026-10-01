Good news for trekkers: Kyrgyzstan opens up remote 110-km trek with yurt camps, meals and overnight stays

Starting from the ecotourism hub of Jyrgalan in eastern Kyrgyzstan, the Ak-Suu Transverse climbs seven passes and more than 21,600 feet of vertical elevation. The route passes alpine lakes, waterfalls and summer grazing areas known as jailoo pastures.

The trek typically takes nine days, with overnight yurt stays available across the route. The camps provide meals, shelter and bedding, meaning hikers do not need to carry tents, sleeping bags or large food supplies.

Yurt camps expand across route

The network was established in 2024 by Daniyar Alymbekov, a local trail guide and entrepreneur who runs Kyrgyz Life. He shifted the company from organising expedition teams with guides, chefs and porters to setting up yurt camps along the route.

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Alymbekov said he was inspired after seeing three existing camps on the route doing well. “But later I understood that it will grow and I need to have the full AST,” he said.

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The camps have since expanded into small villages, with demand growing despite seasonal staffing challenges. Alymbekov said the camps now handle up to 40-50 tours per day across all their locations.

Trekking with lighter bags

The lighter setup has also opened the route to visitors who may not have considered such a trek before. “Before, with carrying tents and everything ourselves, it was much more complicated, but now even non-trekkers can handle it,” Alymbekov said.

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The route includes views of peaks such as the 14,600-foot Tashtambek-Tor Bashi and the Ala-Kol Lake, which sits beyond the Ala-Kol Pass.

US hiker Tara Fenwick-Smith, who completed the trail, described it as having “challenging passes, lush valleys with snow-capped mountains, rushing rivers with tricky crossings, more horses than people, and the odd friendly shepherd”.

An all-inclusive self-guided hike with yurt stays and three daily meals starts from 5,600 Kyrgyz som, or about $64, per day when booked directly through Kyrgyz Life. Guides and horses are available at an additional cost.